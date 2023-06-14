Famous birthdays for June 14: Lucy Hale, Lang Lang

June 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1811
-- Bookseller John Bartlett in 1820
-- German physician Alois Alzheimer in 1864
-- Photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White in 1904
-- Actor/folksinger Burl Ives in 1909
-- Actor Dorothy McGuire in 1916
-- Cuban revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1928
-- Actor Marla Gibbs in 1931 (age 92)
-- Musician Junior Walker in 1931
-- Rock musician Rod Argent in 1945 (age 78)
-- Real estate mogul/former President Donald Trump in 1946 (age 77)
-- Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in 1950 (age 73)
-- Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt in 1952
-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden in 1958 (age 65)
-- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in 1958 (age 65)
-- Singer Boy George, born George O'Dowd, in 1961 (age 62)
-- TV journalist Campbell Brown in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Regan Burns in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Faizon Love, born Langston Faizon Santisima, in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Yasmine Bleeth in 1968 (age 55)
-- Tennis star Steffi Graf in 1969 (age 54)
-- Comedian Alan Carr in 1976 (age 48)
-- Screenwriter Diablo Cody in 1978 (age 45)
-- Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor/singer Kevin McHale in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Lucy Hale in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Evan Sabara in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Daryl Sabara in 1992 (age 31)