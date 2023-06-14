Trending
June 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 14: Lucy Hale, Lang Lang

By UPI Staff
1/2
Lucy Hale arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The actor turns 34 on June 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lucy Hale arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The actor turns 34 on June 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1811

-- Bookseller John Bartlett in 1820

-- German physician Alois Alzheimer in 1864

-- Photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White in 1904

-- Actor/folksinger Burl Ives in 1909

-- Actor Dorothy McGuire in 1916

-- Cuban revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1928

-- Actor Marla Gibbs in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician Junior Walker in 1931

-- Rock musician Rod Argent in 1945 (age 78)

-- Real estate mogul/former President Donald Trump in 1946 (age 77)

-- Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams in 1950 (age 73)

-- Women's basketball coach Pat Summitt in 1952

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden in 1958 (age 65)

-- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in 1958 (age 65)

File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

-- Singer Boy George, born George O'Dowd, in 1961 (age 62)

-- TV journalist Campbell Brown in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Regan Burns in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Faizon Love, born Langston Faizon Santisima, in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Yasmine Bleeth in 1968 (age 55)

-- Tennis star Steffi Graf in 1969 (age 54)

-- Comedian Alan Carr in 1976 (age 48)

-- Screenwriter Diablo Cody in 1978 (age 45)

-- Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang in 1982 (age 41)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/singer Kevin McHale in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Lucy Hale in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Evan Sabara in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Daryl Sabara in 1992 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

