Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 13: Tim Allen, Stellan Skarsgard

By UPI Staff
1/3
Tim Allen announces nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on December 9, 2019. The actor turns 70 on June 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tim Allen announces nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on December 9, 2019. The actor turns 70 on June 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- U.S. Army Gen. Winfield Scott in 1786

-- Irish poet/dramatist William Butler Yeats in 1865

-- British actor Basil Rathbone in 1892

-- British author Dorothy L. Sayers in 1893

-- Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, in 1897

-- Mexican composer Carlos Chavez in 1899

-- Radio-TV host Ralph Edwards in 1913

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Don Budge in 1915

-- Nobel economics laureate John Forbes Nash in 1928

-- Moroccan-born artist Jeanne-Claude in 1935

-- Bulgarian-born artist Christo, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, in 1935

-- Actor Malcolm McDowell in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Stellan Skarsgard in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Richard Thomas in 1951 (age 72)

-- Comedian Tim Allen in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Ally Sheedy in 1962 (age 61)

-- Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1963 (age 60)

Advertisement

-- Singer Rivers Cuomo in 1970 (age 53)

-- TV personality Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Chris Evans in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor/fashion designer Ashley Olsen in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor/fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Kat Dennings in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer Jessie Reyez in 1991 (age 32)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Read More

'Captain America 4' photo shows Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford on set 'Dune: Part Two' trailer: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh join sci-fi epic Ban Ki-moon: U.S., China must collaborate to solve 'unprecedented' global problems

Latest Headlines

Pat Sajak to end 41-season 'Wheel of Fortune' run after next season
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Pat Sajak to end 41-season 'Wheel of Fortune' run after next season
June 12 (UPI) -- Iconic game show host Pat Sajak announced Monday that he will end his run on Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.
HFPA disbands, Golden Globes to continue
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
HFPA disbands, Golden Globes to continue
June 12 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday the membership would disband as Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries continues the Golden Globe Awards.
Tony Awards highest rated since 2019
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Tony Awards highest rated since 2019
June 12 (UPI) -- CBS released ratings for this year's Tony Awards on Monday, showing a 2% increase over last year and a high since 2019.
Christian Kane back in action in 'Almost Paradise' Season 2
TV // 13 hours ago
Christian Kane back in action in 'Almost Paradise' Season 2
June 12 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee released the trailer for "Almost Paradise" Season 2 on Monday. The season premieres July 21.
EXO share 'Let Me In' music video, 'Exist' release schedule
Music // 13 hours ago
EXO share 'Let Me In' music video, 'Exist' release schedule
June 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group EXO released a single and music video for "Let Me In," a song from its album "Exist."
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups
June 12 (UPI) -- "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," an animated film featuring Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, opens in theaters in September.
'Horror of Dolores Roach' trailer: Justina Machado plays killer masseuse
TV // 14 hours ago
'Horror of Dolores Roach' trailer: Justina Machado plays killer masseuse
June 12 (UPI) -- "The Horror of Dolores Roach," a modern "Sweeney Todd"-inspired series starring Justina Machado, is coming to Prime Video.
Can't Cancel Pride: Katy Perry, Kim Petras and more join event
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Can't Cancel Pride: Katy Perry, Kim Petras and more join event
June 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Raven-Symoné and other stars will make appearances at "Can't Cancel Pride 2023 -- The Future Starts Now."
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
TV // 14 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
June 12 (UPI) -- Paramount Network announced Monday it will air the Paramount+ series "1883" weekly starting in June.
Amy Schumer calls Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian in teaser for Netflix special
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Amy Schumer calls Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian in teaser for Netflix special
June 12 (UPI) -- "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact," a new stand-up comedy special from Amy Schumer, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Jennifer Grey supports, presents award to dad Joel Grey at Tony Awards
Jennifer Grey supports, presents award to dad Joel Grey at Tony Awards
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement