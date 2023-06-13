Famous birthdays for June 13: Tim Allen, Stellan Skarsgard

1/3

June 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- U.S. Army Gen. Winfield Scott in 1786

-- Irish poet/dramatist William Butler Yeats in 1865

-- British actor Basil Rathbone in 1892

-- British author Dorothy L. Sayers in 1893

-- Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, in 1897

-- Mexican composer Carlos Chavez in 1899

-- Radio-TV host Ralph Edwards in 1913

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Don Budge in 1915

-- Nobel economics laureate John Forbes Nash in 1928

-- Moroccan-born artist Jeanne-Claude in 1935

-- Bulgarian-born artist Christo, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, in 1935

-- Actor Malcolm McDowell in 1943 (age 80)

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Stellan Skarsgard in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Richard Thomas in 1951 (age 72)

-- Comedian Tim Allen in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Ally Sheedy in 1962 (age 61)

-- Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer Rivers Cuomo in 1970 (age 53)

-- TV personality Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Chris Evans in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor/fashion designer Ashley Olsen in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor/fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Kat Dennings in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer Jessie Reyez in 1991 (age 32)