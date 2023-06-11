'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards

1/8

Victoria Clark, winner of the award for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Kimberly Akimbo" holds a Tony Award in the press room at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio Hotel on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan picked up the Tony Awards for Best Actress and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo -- which also won the top prize of Best Musical -- in New York Sunday. The show also won for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. Advertisement

Clark thanked her mother, Lorraine Clark, in her acceptance speech.

"She didn't believe in limits, and neither should we," Clark said.

Brandon Uranowitz was named Best Featured Actor in a Play for Leopoldstadt and Patrick Marber, who helmed the production, won the Tony for Best Direction of a Play.

The show also won for Best Play and Best Costume Design For a Play.

Top Dog/Underdog won for Best Revival of a Play, Sean Hayes earned the Best Actor in a Play title for Love, Oscar, Alex Newell was voted Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Shucked and the Best Featured Actress in a Play award went to Miriam Silverman for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Jodie Comer won the statuette for Best Actress in a Play for Prima Facie and J. Harrison Ghee scored the Best Actress in a Musical prize for Some Like it Hot.

"This has been my greatest honor, and it continues to be these three weeks left," Comer said.

Natasha Katz took home the Best Lighting Design for a Musical trophy for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Life of Pi earned the honors for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Sound Design and Best Lighting Design of a Play, while Michael Arden earned the title Best Director of a Musical for Parade, which was also deemed Best Revival of a Musical.

"Parade tells the story of a life that was cut short at the hands of the belief that one group of people is more or less valuable than another and that they might be more deserving of justice," Arden said.

"This is a belief that is the core of antisemitism, of white supremacy, of homophobia, of transphobia and intolerance of any kind. We must come together. We must battle this. It is so, so important, or else we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history."

This #TonyAwards performance from the cast of @AndJulietBway gets a ROARing applause from us! We dare you to try NOT singing along... pic.twitter.com/6k0UszjgMN— CBS (@CBS) June 12, 2023

Academy Award-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose hosted the event, which featured performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Camelot, A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

DeBose addressed the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in her opening monologue.

"We are all here," DeBose said, acknowledging a "compromise" had to be struck for the show to be permitted to be televised, namely that the host and presenters would have to improvise their introductions as scribes were not permitted to write their remarks ahead of time.

"So, to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated, 'thank you!'" she added. "We don't have a script, you guys!"

Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both had eight.

Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade were up for six awards.

Sara Bareilles arrives on the red carpet at The 76th annual Tony Awards at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on June 11, 2023. Bareilles is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Into the Woods." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo