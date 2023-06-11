Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 11, 2023 / 8:41 PM / Updated at 7:30 AM

'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards

By Karen Butler
1/8
Victoria Clark, winner of the award for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Kimberly Akimbo" holds a Tony Award in the press room at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio Hotel on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Victoria Clark, winner of the award for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Kimberly Akimbo" holds a Tony Award in the press room at The 76th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio Hotel on Sunday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan picked up the Tony Awards for Best Actress and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo -- which also won the top prize of Best Musical -- in New York Sunday.

The show also won for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.

Advertisement

Clark thanked her mother, Lorraine Clark, in her acceptance speech.

"She didn't believe in limits, and neither should we," Clark said.

Brandon Uranowitz was named Best Featured Actor in a Play for Leopoldstadt and Patrick Marber, who helmed the production, won the Tony for Best Direction of a Play.

Advertisement

The show also won for Best Play and Best Costume Design For a Play.

Top Dog/Underdog won for Best Revival of a Play, Sean Hayes earned the Best Actor in a Play title for Love, Oscar, Alex Newell was voted Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Shucked and the Best Featured Actress in a Play award went to Miriam Silverman for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

Jodie Comer won the statuette for Best Actress in a Play for Prima Facie and J. Harrison Ghee scored the Best Actress in a Musical prize for Some Like it Hot.

"This has been my greatest honor, and it continues to be these three weeks left," Comer said.

Natasha Katz took home the Best Lighting Design for a Musical trophy for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Life of Pi earned the honors for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Sound Design and Best Lighting Design of a Play, while Michael Arden earned the title Best Director of a Musical for Parade, which was also deemed Best Revival of a Musical.

"Parade tells the story of a life that was cut short at the hands of the belief that one group of people is more or less valuable than another and that they might be more deserving of justice," Arden said.

Advertisement

"This is a belief that is the core of antisemitism, of white supremacy, of homophobia, of transphobia and intolerance of any kind. We must come together. We must battle this. It is so, so important, or else we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history."

Academy Award-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose hosted the event, which featured performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Camelot, A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

DeBose addressed the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in her opening monologue.

"We are all here," DeBose said, acknowledging a "compromise" had to be struck for the show to be permitted to be televised, namely that the host and presenters would have to improvise their introductions as scribes were not permitted to write their remarks ahead of time.

Advertisement

"So, to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated, 'thank you!'" she added. "We don't have a script, you guys!"

Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both had eight.

Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade were up for six awards.

Stars walk the red carpet at 2023 Tony Awards

Sara Bareilles arrives on the red carpet at The 76th annual Tony Awards at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on June 11, 2023. Bareilles is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Into the Woods." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana Priscilla Quintana: 'True Story' perfectly satirizes America's passion for true crime Paapa Essiedu: Normal dude helps secret organization save world in 'Lazarus Project'

Latest Headlines

Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
Entertainment News // 20 minutes ago
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
June 12 (UPI) -- "Orange is the New Black" Emmy winner Uzo Aduba has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
June 12 (UPI) -- Openly nonbinary performers Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made Tony Awards history Sunday night.
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- "Snowfall" actor Melvin Gregg and "SNL" alum Jay Pharoah told UPI they wanted to star in the film, "The Blackening," because it is a horror-comedy that offers a completely unique point of view.
Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco
June 12 (UPI) -- Model Adriana Lima turns 42 and actor Dave Franco turns 38, among the famous birthdays for June 12.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
June 11 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Famous birthdays for June 11: Jimmy O. Yang, Hugh Laurie
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 11: Jimmy O. Yang, Hugh Laurie
June 11 (UPI) -- Actor Jimmy O. Yang turns 36 and actor Hugh Laurie turns 64, among the famous birthdays for June 11.
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
June 10 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company has slammed Donald Trump for violating its copyright after the former president shared a video that misused a monologue from their latest film, "Air."
Six people injured filming stunt for new 'Gladiator' sequel
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Six people injured filming stunt for new 'Gladiator' sequel
June 10 (UPI) -- Six crew members were injured while filming a stunt scene for an upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning film "Gladiator" in Morocco, reports said Saturday.
Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Loudest Voice" actress Naomi Watts has confirmed she married "The Morning Show" star Billy Crudup.
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
TV // 1 day ago
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
June 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its comedies "Young Rock" and "Grand Crew."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
Famous birthdays for June 11: Jimmy O. Yang, Hugh Laurie
Famous birthdays for June 11: Jimmy O. Yang, Hugh Laurie
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement