Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco

June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
|Advertisement
June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806
-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890
-- Artist/writer Djuna Barnes in 1892
-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915
-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920
-- Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924
-- Singer Vic Damone in 1928
-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929
-- Actor/singer Jim Nabors in 1930
-- Author Rona Jaffe in 1931
-- Jazz musician Chick Corea in 1941
-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 82)
-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 66)
-- Musician John Linnell in 1959 (age 64)
-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 64)
-- Pop singer Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 44)
-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 42)
-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 38)