June 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco

By UPI Staff
Adriana Lima arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. The model turns 42 on June 12. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Adriana Lima arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. The model turns 42 on June 12. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806

-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890

-- Artist/writer Djuna Barnes in 1892

-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915

-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920

-- Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924

-- Singer Vic Damone in 1928

-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929

File Photo by Ronald Wilfred Jansen/Shutterstock

-- Actor/singer Jim Nabors in 1930

-- Author Rona Jaffe in 1931

-- Jazz musician Chick Corea in 1941

-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 66)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician John Linnell in 1959 (age 64)

-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 64)

-- Pop singer Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 44)

-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 42)

-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 38)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

