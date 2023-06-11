Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 11: Jimmy O. Yang, Hugh Laurie

By UPI Staff
1/3
Jimmy O. Yang attends the premiere of "Me Time" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 23. The actor turns 36 on June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jimmy O. Yang attends the premiere of "Me Time" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 23. The actor turns 36 on June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572

-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864

-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880

-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910

File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913

-- Singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920

-- Author William Styron in 1925

-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933

-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 78)

-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 37)

--Actor Jimmy O. Yang in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rapper Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Lil Durk releases new album 'Almost Healed' 'Vampire Diaries' actress Claire Holt expecting third child Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf to star in JFK film 'Assassination' Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes

Latest Headlines

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
June 10 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company has slammed Donald Trump for violating its copyright after the former president shared a video that misused a monologue from their latest film, "Air."
Six people injured filming stunt for new 'Gladiator' sequel
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Six people injured filming stunt for new 'Gladiator' sequel
June 10 (UPI) -- Six crew members were injured while filming a stunt scene for an upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning film "Gladiator" in Morocco, reports said Saturday.
Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Loudest Voice" actress Naomi Watts has confirmed she married "The Morning Show" star Billy Crudup.
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
TV // 9 hours ago
NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'
June 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its comedies "Young Rock" and "Grand Crew."
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
June 10 (UPI) -- Pixar's "Elemental," in theaters Friday, is not the animation studio's most subtle film, yet it still works on basic story and metaphorical levels.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 15 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
June 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend, unseating Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" off of the top perch after a 12-week run.
Famous birthdays for June 10: Leelee Sobieski, Sasha Obama
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 10: Leelee Sobieski, Sasha Obama
June 10 (UPI) -- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski turns 40 and former first daughter Sasha Obama turns 22, among the famous birthdays for June 10.
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
June 9 (UPI) -- The June 1 death of actor and comedian Mike Batayeh was confirmed Friday according to multiple reports.
BTS release 'Take Two' single ahead of 10th anniversary
Music // 1 day ago
BTS release 'Take Two' single ahead of 10th anniversary
June 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS released the song "Take Two" ahead of its 10th anniversary Festa celebration.
'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime
TV // 1 day ago
'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime
June 9 (UPI) -- "Skull Island," an anime series set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, is coming to Netflix in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Famous birthdays for June 10: Leelee Sobieski, Sasha Obama
Famous birthdays for June 10: Leelee Sobieski, Sasha Obama
Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement