Famous birthdays for June 11: Jimmy O. Yang, Hugh Laurie

June 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572

-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864

-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880

-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913

-- Singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920

-- Author William Styron in 1925

-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933

-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 78)

-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 64)

-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 54)



-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 37)

--Actor Jimmy O. Yang in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rapper Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, in 1997 (age 26)