Entertainment News
June 9, 2023 / 9:04 AM

Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Karen Butler
Ariana DeBose is hosting the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ariana DeBose is hosting the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The Tony Awards ceremony celebrating excellence in Broadway theater for the 2022-23 season is to take place Sunday at the United Palace in New York City.

How to watch

The star-studded show will air on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT.

Participants

Academy Award-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose is hosting the event, which will feature performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Camelot, A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

A special performance is also being planned by Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Nominees

Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both have eight.

Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade are each up for six awards.

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Tony Awards: Broadway's best attend meet the press event

Jessica Chastain of "A Doll's House" arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards meet the nominees press event in New York City on May 4, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

