June 8, 2023 / 8:06 AM

Broadway shows canceled due to Canadian wildfire smoke

By Karen Butler
1/5
Pedestrians cross 42nd Street as it is enveloped in smoke from continued wildfires in Canada on Wednesday in New York City. Several Broadway shows were canceled due to the smoke. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Performances of Hamilton, Camelot and Hamlet have been canceled due to the poor air quality in New York related to this week's wildfires in Canada.

"Tonight's performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled. The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening," the musical's Twitter feed said Wednesday.

"Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange."

"Unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel the first two performances of the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of HAMLET on 6/8 & 6/9 due to the ongoing issues of air quality & the added effect it is having on finalizing the production at The Delacorte," The Public Theatre posted Wednesday about the outdoor show.

"Although we rarely make a cancellation call of Free Shakespeare in the Park early, to ensure the safety of our company, crew, onsite staff, and audience members, a decision was made to cancel before the show starts," the message went on. "We hope to resume performances this weekend but will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation in the days ahead and will share more here and on our website. We look forward to sharing this production with you throughout the summer."

Killing Eve alum Jodie Comer's one-woman play Prima Facie started off Wednesday's matinee performance as planned, but the actress left the stage after 10 minutes, declaring she was having trouble breathing.

Her understudy Dani Arlington took over and the show re-started from the beginning.

