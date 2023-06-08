Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 8: Julianna Margulies, Kathy Baker

By UPI Staff
1/2
Julianna Margulies arrives on the red carpet at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29 in New York City. The actor turns 57 on June 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Julianna Margulies arrives on the red carpet at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29 in New York City. The actor turns 57 on June 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625

-- German composer Robert Schumann in 1810

-- Former first lady Ida McKinley in 1847

-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867

-- Science fiction publisher John W. Campbell in 1910

-- British geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917

-- Painter LeRoy Neiman in 1921

-- Former first lady Barbara Bush in 1925

-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933

-- Actor/singer James Darren in 1936 (age 87)

-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937

-- Singer Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Singer Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 68)

-- "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 66)

-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 65)

-- Rock musician Nick Rhodes in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 57)

-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

-- Rapper Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 46)

-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 45)

-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Chicago Med': Nick Gehlfuss exits show in Season 8 finale

Latest Headlines

CW announces 'FBOY Island,' 'Greatest Geek Year,' more summer premieres
TV // 11 hours ago
CW announces 'FBOY Island,' 'Greatest Geek Year,' more summer premieres
June 7 (UPI) -- The CW announced its summer premiere dates on Wednesday including the broadcast premiere of "FBOY Island," the docuseries "Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982," returning and premiere comedies and drama.
SHINee to release 'The Feeling' single, music video ahead of new EP
Music // 12 hours ago
SHINee to release 'The Feeling' single, music video ahead of new EP
June 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group SHINee will release a single and music video for "The Feeling" ahead of its album "Hard."
'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
TV // 13 hours ago
'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
June 7 (UPI) -- Episode 2 of "Bupkis," a Peacock comedy starring Pete Davidson, will stream on YouTube and air on NBC.
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
LOS ANGELES, June 7 (UPI) -- The story of the creation of Cheetos' Flamin' Hot variety, on Hulu Friday, does a good job incorporating economic history and family drama.
'The Afterparty': Tiffany Haddish investigates new murder in Season 2 trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
'The Afterparty': Tiffany Haddish investigates new murder in Season 2 trailer
June 7 (UPI) -- "The Afterparty," a murder mystery comedy series starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
LeBron James produced doc 'Black Ice' tackles NHL racism
Movies // 13 hours ago
LeBron James produced doc 'Black Ice' tackles NHL racism
June 7 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions released the trailer for "Black Ice" on Wednesday. The documentary, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, tackles racism in the NHL and the history of Black hockey players.
'Star Wars: Ahsoka' series coming to Disney+ in August
TV // 13 hours ago
'Star Wars: Ahsoka' series coming to Disney+ in August
June 7 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Ahsoka," a "Mandalorian" spinoff starring Rosario Dawson, will premiere on Disney+ in August.
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
June 7 (UPI) -- The "Expend4bles" trailer reveals Jason Statham's new relationship with Megan Fox and some of the other new action heroes joining the legends.
'Secret Invasion' teaser: Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is wanted man
TV // 14 hours ago
'Secret Invasion' teaser: Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is wanted man
June 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared a teaser and poster for "Secret Invasion," a new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan series to return for Season 2 in August
TV // 15 hours ago
'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan series to return for Season 2 in August
June 7 (UPI) -- "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham," a travel docuseries featuring "Outlander" stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will return for a second season on Starz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
'Perry Mason' with Matthew Rhys canceled at HBO
'Perry Mason' with Matthew Rhys canceled at HBO
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
Famous birthdays for June 7: Bill Hader, Michael Cera
Famous birthdays for June 7: Bill Hader, Michael Cera
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement