Famous birthdays for June 8: Julianna Margulies, Kathy Baker

Julianna Margulies arrives on the red carpet at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29 in New York City. The actor turns 57 on June 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Astronomer/mathematician Giovanni Domenico Cassini in 1625

-- German composer Robert Schumann in 1810

-- Former first lady Ida McKinley in 1847

-- Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1867

-- Science fiction publisher John W. Campbell in 1910

-- British geneticist Francis Crick, who helped determine the "double helix" structure of DNA, in 1916

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1917

-- Painter LeRoy Neiman in 1921

-- Former first lady Barbara Bush in 1925

-- Actor Jerry Stiller in 1927

-- Comedian Joan Rivers in 1933

-- Actor/singer James Darren in 1936 (age 87)

-- Astronaut Bruce McCandless IIin 1937

-- Singer Nancy Sinatra in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Colin Baker in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Kathy Baker in 1950 (age 73)

-- Singer Bonnie Tyler in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Griffin Dunne in 1955 (age 68)

-- "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams in 1957 (age 66)

-- Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans in 1958 (age 65)

-- Rock musician Nick Rhodes in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Frank Grillo in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Julianna Margulies in 1966 (age 57)

-- Gun control advocate/former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 1970 (age 53)

-- Rapper Ye, born Kanye West, in 1977 (age 46)

-- TV personality Maria Menounos in 1978 (age 45)

-- Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Torrey Devitto in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor E.R. Fightmaster in 1992 (age 31)