June 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 7: Bill Hader, Michael Cera

By UPI Staff
1/4
Bill Hader arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 45 on June 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Bill Hader arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 45 on June 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XIII in 1502

-- British fashion plate George "Beau" Brummell in 1778

-- French post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin in 1848

-- Actor Jessica Tandy in 1909

-- Actor/singer Dean Martin in 1917

-- Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, in 1917

-- Singer Tom Jones in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

-- Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 1942

-- Former talk-show host Jenny Jones in 1946 (age 77)

-- Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis in 1951 (age 72)

-- Turkish author Orhan Pamuk in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Liam Neeson in 1952 (age 71)

-- Singer/songwriter Prince in 1958

-- Actor Lance Reddick in 1962

-- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in 1959 (age 64)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

-- Guitarist Dave Navarro in 1967 (age 56)

-- TV personality Michael "Bear" Grylls in 1974 (age 49)

-- Basketball hall of fame member Allen Iverson in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Bill Hader in 1978 (age 45)

-- Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Michael Cera in 1988 (age 35)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Rapper Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor/model Emily Ratajkowski in 1991 (age 32)

-- Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Aaron Pierre in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Gavin Leatherwood in 1994 (age 29)

(L-R) Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood arrive for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

