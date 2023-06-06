Famous birthdays for June 6: Jason Isaacs, Sandra Bernhard

June 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Spanish painter Diego Velazquez in 1599
-- American patriot Nathan Hale in 1755
-- Painter John Trumbull in 1756
-- Russian poet Aleksandr Pushkin in 1799
-- Clothier David T. Abercrombie in 1867
-- German novelist Thomas Mann in 1875
-- Indonesian dictator Achmed Sukarno in 1901
-- Bandleader Jimmie Lunceford in 1902
-- Astronaut David Scott in 1932 (age 91)
-- Singer Levi Stubbs in 1936
-- Singer Gary "U.S." Bonds in 1939 (age 84)
-- Olympic gold medal sprinter/protester Tommie Smith in 1944 (age 79)
-- Actor David Dukes in 1945
-- Actor Robert Englund in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Harvey Fierstein in 1954 (age 69)
-- Comedian Sandra Bernhard in 1955 (age 68)
-- Tennis player Bjorn Borg in 1956 (age 67)
-- Actor Amanda Pays in 1959 (age 64)
-- Metal singer Tom Araya in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Jason Isaacs in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor Paul Giamatti in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Ashley Park in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons in 2007 (age 16)