Famous birthdays for June 6: Jason Isaacs, Sandra Bernhard

Jason Isaacs arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022. The actor turns 60 on June 6. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Spanish painter Diego Velazquez in 1599

-- American patriot Nathan Hale in 1755

-- Painter John Trumbull in 1756

-- Russian poet Aleksandr Pushkin in 1799

-- Clothier David T. Abercrombie in 1867

-- German novelist Thomas Mann in 1875

-- Indonesian dictator Achmed Sukarno in 1901

-- Bandleader Jimmie Lunceford in 1902

-- Astronaut David Scott in 1932 (age 91)

UPI File Photo

-- Singer Levi Stubbs in 1936

-- Singer Gary "U.S." Bonds in 1939 (age 84)

-- Olympic gold medal sprinter/protester Tommie Smith in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor David Dukes in 1945

-- Actor Robert Englund in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Harvey Fierstein in 1954 (age 69)

-- Comedian Sandra Bernhard in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

-- Tennis player Bjorn Borg in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Amanda Pays in 1959 (age 64)

-- Metal singer Tom Araya in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Jason Isaacs in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Paul Giamatti in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Ashley Park in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons in 2007 (age 16)