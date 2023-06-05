Princess Eugenie (R) announced the birth of Ernest George Ronnie, her second son with husband Jack Brooksbank. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Princess Eugenie is a mom of two. The British royal, 33, recently welcomed her second child, son Ernest George Ronnie, with husband Jack Brooksbank. Advertisement

Eugenie shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy. She also posted a photo of Ernest with her 2-year-old son, August Philip Hawke, aka Augie.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," Eugenie captioned the post.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald," she added. "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Buckingham Palace confirmed the birth.

Advertisement

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank," the palace said in a statement.

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson; the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II; and the niece of King Charles III. Ernest's middle names honor Queen Elizabeth's grandfather King George V, Brooksbank's father George, and Eugenie's maternal grandfather Ronald.

Eugenie is 11th in line to the British throne. Baby Ernest is 13th in the line of succession, following his brother Augie.

Eugenie's younger sister, Princess Beatrice, has one child of her own, daughter Sienna Elizabeth, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.