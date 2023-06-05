Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 5, 2023 / 1:54 PM

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child, son Ernest

By Annie Martin
Princess Eugenie (R) announced the birth of Ernest George Ronnie, her second son with husband Jack Brooksbank. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Princess Eugenie (R) announced the birth of Ernest George Ronnie, her second son with husband Jack Brooksbank. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Princess Eugenie is a mom of two.

The British royal, 33, recently welcomed her second child, son Ernest George Ronnie, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Advertisement

Eugenie shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy. She also posted a photo of Ernest with her 2-year-old son, August Philip Hawke, aka Augie.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," Eugenie captioned the post.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald," she added. "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Buckingham Palace confirmed the birth.

Advertisement

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank," the palace said in a statement.

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson; the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II; and the niece of King Charles III. Ernest's middle names honor Queen Elizabeth's grandfather King George V, Brooksbank's father George, and Eugenie's maternal grandfather Ronald.

Eugenie is 11th in line to the British throne. Baby Ernest is 13th in the line of succession, following his brother Augie.

Eugenie's younger sister, Princess Beatrice, has one child of her own, daughter Sienna Elizabeth, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Read More

'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser 'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain 'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Glamorous' trailer: Kim Cattrall plays makeup mogul in Netflix series
TV // 8 minutes ago
'Glamorous' trailer: Kim Cattrall plays makeup mogul in Netflix series
June 5 (UPI) -- "Glamorous," a drama-comedy series starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall, is coming to Netflix in June.
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
Entertainment News // 45 minutes ago
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
June 5 (UPI) -- Comedian, actor and TikTok star Matt Rife announced his "ProbleMATTic" world tour.
'The Out-Laws' trailer: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan rob a bank
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Out-Laws' trailer: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan rob a bank
June 5 (UPI) -- "The Out-Laws," a new comedy starring Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev, is coming to Netflix.
Shudder acquires 'Suitable Flesh' starring Heather Graham
Movies // 1 hour ago
Shudder acquires 'Suitable Flesh' starring Heather Graham
June 5 (UPI) -- Shudder and RLJE Films picked up the rights to "Suitable Flesh," an erotic horror thriller based on an H.P. Lovecraft short story.
Halsey, Suga release 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)' single, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Halsey, Suga release 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)' single, music video
June 5 (UPI) -- Halsey and BTS member Suga released a single and music video for "Lilith," a song for the video game "Diablo IV."
'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain
June 5 (UPI) -- "Bird Box Barcelona," a new film inspired by "Bird Box" starring Sandra Bullock, is coming to Netflix.
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
June 5 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," a new action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
Luke Combs adds four shows to world tour
Music // 4 hours ago
Luke Combs adds four shows to world tour
June 5 (UPI) -- Luke Combs announced a series of second shows for his world tour that began in March.
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
TV // 4 hours ago
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
June 5 (UPI) -- "Fatal Seduction," a new thriller series starring Kgomotso Christopher and Thapelo Mokoena, is coming to Netflix.
'Cruel Summer' cast explores drastic Season 2 changes
TV // 9 hours ago
'Cruel Summer' cast explores drastic Season 2 changes
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood and Griffin Gluck discuss their new characters in "Cruel Summer" Season 2, premiering Monday on Freeform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' tops North American box office with $120.5M
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' tops North American box office with $120.5M
Kristen Welker to replace Chuck Todd on 'Meet the Press'
Kristen Welker to replace Chuck Todd on 'Meet the Press'
Directors Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with film, TV studios
Directors Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with film, TV studios
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement