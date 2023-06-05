Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 5, 2023 / 1:34 PM

Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July

By Annie Martin
Matt Rife announced his "ProbleMATTic" world tour on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Matt Rife announced his "ProbleMATTic" world tour on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Matt Rife is going on tour in 2023.

The comedian, actor and TikTok star announced his ProbleMATTic world tour Monday.

The new tour, produced by Live Nation, will see Rife perform in cities across North America, Australia and Europe into 2024.

The North American leg of the ProbleMATTic tour kicks off July 20 in Bend, Ore., and ends with a New Year's Eve show Dec. 31 in Louisville, Ky.

Rife will resume the tour Jan. 11 in Australia, with a second North American leg to follow. The European leg is scheduled for fall 2024.

Rife announced the tour alongside a promo video featuring celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

"I'm so excited to announce the Tour of my dreams! All thanks to YOU the people, and a little help from a Genie that oddly looks like Ashton Kutcher? SEE YOU SOON!" he captioned the post.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with artist pre-sale to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I'm so grateful to get this opportunity, and it's even more fulfilling knowing that it's all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy," Rife said in a statement. "I've been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I've surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can't believe it."

Rife came to fame on MTV's Wild 'N Out and TRL reboot. He has since gained a large following on TikTok and released two comedy specials, Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife, on YouTube.

