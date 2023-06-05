Famous birthdays for June 5: Kathleen Kennedy, Kenny G

1/2

Kathleen Kennedy arrives for the premiere of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. The producer turns 70 on June 5. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- British furniture maker Thomas Chippendale in 1718

-- Scottish economist Adam Smith in 1723

-- Lincoln County, N.M., Sheriff Pat Garrett, who shot Billy the Kid, in 1850

-- Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in 1878

-- Actor William Boyd (Hopalong Cassidy) in 1895

-- Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo in 1898

-- Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca in 1898

-- Author/illustrator Richard Scarry in 1919

-- Actor Robert Lansing in 1928

-- Journalist/commentator Bill Moyers in 1934 (age 89)

-- British novelist Margaret Drabble in 1939 (age 84)

-- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 1941 (age 82)

-- Olympic athlete John Carlos in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Welsh author Ken Follett in 1949 (age 74)

-- Financial adviser Suze Orman in 1951 (age 72)

-- Producer Kathleen Kennedy in 1953 (age 70)

-- Entertainer Kenny G in 1956 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Rick Riordan in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Brian McKnight in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor/producer Mark Wahlberg in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Chad Allen in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Liza Weil in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Nick Kroll in 1978 (age 45)

-- Musician Pete Wentz in 1979 (age 44)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya in 1998 (age 25)