Directors Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with film, TV studios

June 4 (UPI) -- The Directors Guild of America says it has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers concerning global, economic and creative rights, as well as safety issues. "We have concluded a truly historic deal," Jon Avnet, chair of the DGA's negotiations committee, said in a statement Saturday.

"It provides significant improvements for every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director and stage manager in our guild."

Avnet added that negotiators made advances on wages, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity, as well as securing "essential protections" for members on "new key issues like artificial intelligence."

He said that such protections ensure that DGA members "will not be replaced by technological advances."

"This deal would not have been possible without the unity of the DGA membership, and we are grateful for the strong support of union members across the industry," Avnet said.

Formal negotiations between the DGA's 80-member negotiations committee and the AMPTP began May 10 and concluded this weekend.

The pact will be submitted to the guild's national board for approval at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Advertisement

AMPTP has not yet released a statement of its own about the deal.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike against the studios and streamers since May 2.

The WGA has called for higher residual pay for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard rate regardless of a show's success.

They're also asking for regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any literary material.