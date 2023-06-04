Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller

1/3

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924

-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 95)

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 87)

-- Singer Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 86)

-- Singer/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 63)

-- Singer Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 62)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 52)

-- Author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 51)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 43)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 38)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 32)

-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 1)