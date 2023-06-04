Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller

By UPI Staff
1/3
Bruce Dern attends the premiere of "Once Upon A Time ... In America" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 22, 2019. The actor turns 87 on June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bruce Dern attends the premiere of "Once Upon A Time ... In America" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 22, 2019. The actor turns 87 on June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924

-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 95)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 87)

-- Singer Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 86)

-- Singer/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 63)

-- Singer Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 62)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 55)

Advertisement

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 52)

-- Author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 51)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 43)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 38)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 32)

-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 1)

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin sued by disbarred former lawyer
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin sued by disbarred former lawyer
June 3 (UPI) -- Anna Sorokin, whose life posing as a wealthy heiress inspired the popular Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna," is facing a lawsuit from her former lawyer over claims the convicted con artist still owes her $152,000.
'Renfield' set for Peacock premiere on June 9
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Renfield' set for Peacock premiere on June 9
June 3 (UPI) -- "Renfield," a contemporary Dracula spinoff movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, will get its streaming premiere on Peacock June 9.
Elliot Page details romance with Kate Mara in new memoir
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Elliot Page details romance with Kate Mara in new memoir
June 3 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page writes in his new memoir, "Pageboy," that he had a romance with actress Kate Mara before he came out as a transgender man.
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
TV // 14 hours ago
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
June 3 (UPI) -- "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters" hasn't been able to find a new home for Season 2 of the show after The CW canceled it last month.
Jonah Hill's girlfriend Olivia Millar gives birth to their first child
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Jonah Hill's girlfriend Olivia Millar gives birth to their first child
June 3 (UPI) -- Actor Jonah Hill's girlfriend, Olivia Millar, has given birth to their first child.
Famous birthdays for June 3: Rafael Nadal, Jill Biden
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 3: Rafael Nadal, Jill Biden
June 3 (UPI) -- Tennis star Rafael Nadal turns 37 and first lady Jill Biden turns 72, among the famous birthdays for June 3.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 12th week
Music // 17 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 12th week
June 3 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 12th straight week.
Padma Lakshmi to depart 'Top Chef' after 17 years
TV // 1 day ago
Padma Lakshmi to depart 'Top Chef' after 17 years
June 2 (UPI) -- After a 17-year-run, Padma Lakshmi of "Top Chef" says she's leaving the show for other ventures.
'This Fool' releases Season 2 pics, release date
TV // 1 day ago
'This Fool' releases Season 2 pics, release date
June 2 (UPI) -- Hulu released pictures and announced the release date for Season 2 of "This Fool."
Kelly Clarkson releases song 'I Hate Love' with Steve Martin on banjo
Music // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson releases song 'I Hate Love' with Steve Martin on banjo
June 2 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Kelly Clarkson combine talents for Clarkson's new single "I Hate Love" the second single from her "Chemistry" album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin sued by disbarred former lawyer
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin sued by disbarred former lawyer
Jonah Hill's girlfriend Olivia Millar gives birth to their first child
Jonah Hill's girlfriend Olivia Millar gives birth to their first child
'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
'Winchesters' won't move to new home after CW cancellation
Elliot Page details romance with Kate Mara in new memoir
Elliot Page details romance with Kate Mara in new memoir
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement