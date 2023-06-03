Famous birthdays for June 3: Rafael Nadal, Jill Biden

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808
-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864
-- British King George V in 1865
-- British actor Maurice Evans in 1901
-- Jazz dancer/singer Josephine Baker in 1906
-- Actor Paulette Goddard in 1910
-- Actor Ellen Corby in 1911
-- Actor Colleen Dewhurst in 1924
-- Country blues singer Jimmy Rogers in 1924
-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925
-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926
-- TV producer Chuck Barris in 1929
-- Author Marion Zimmer Bradley in 1930
-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936
-- Former Cuban President Raul Castro in 1931 (age 92)
-- Singer/songwriter Curtis Mayfield in 1942
-- Singer Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 72)
-- U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 65)
-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 56)
-- Comedic author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 52)
-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 29)