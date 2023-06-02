Trending
Entertainment News
June 2, 2023 / 9:28 AM

'The Challenge' stars Amber Borzotra, Chauncey Palmer announce birth of daughter

By Tonya Pendleton

June 2 (UPI) -- Reality stars Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer are parents. The couple made a joint announcement on their social media accounts that they welcomed daughter Sunny on May 29.

Their post read, "Sunny Fox Palmer 5•29•23 Welcome to the world baby girl!" with a picture of the couple and the baby swaddled in a colorful onesie with a matching hat.

The couple celebrated a year together in September after going 'Instagram official' with a post in August of 2021, where Borzotra shared a picture of them saying "Cat's out the bag."

Borzotra, 36 and Palmer, 24, announced they were having a baby in January.

"Call me mama because I'm having a baby! #BabyOnTheWay " she posted to Instagram.

Borzotra won The Challenge: Double Agents and then competed with Palmer on The Challenge: Ride or Dies which they were eliminated from in January. She's also competed on Big Brother.

In March, Borzotra announced that she is neurodivergent and has been diagnosed with autism.

"It made me feel free," she told TODAY.com. "I felt like something was wrong with me, and I wanted to find out what was wrong. But I come to find out nothing was wrong. It was autism."

She went on to say that she's still learning how to navigate her new reality.

"(Autism is) so new to me to where I'm trying to learn. I try being careful even speaking so much about it because I'm still so new to it," she added. "I've had people reach out to me - that I've even know or met briefly -- and they've been like, 'I am autistic' or ... 'I've been diagnosed late in life.'"

