Famous birthdays for June 2: Jerry Mathers, Jeremy Ray Taylor

June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
|Advertisement
June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Pope Leo XI in 1535
-- Martha Washington, the first U.S. first lady, in 1731
-- French writer Marquis de Sade in 1740
-- Pope St. Pius X in 1835
-- English novelist Thomas Hardy in 1840
-- English composer Edward Elgar in 1857
-- First lady Helen Taft in 1861
-- Actor/composer Max Showalter in 1917
-- Astronaut Charles "Pete" Conrad in 1930
-- Author Carol Shields in 1935
-- Actor Sally Kellerman in 1937
-- Drummer Charlie Watts 1941
-- Actor Stacy Keach in 1941 (age 82)
-- Actor Charles Haid in 1943 (age 80)
-- Composer/pianist Marvin Hamlisch in 1945
-- Actor Jerry Mathers in 1948 (age 75)
-- Political commentator Frank Rich in 1949 (age 74)
-- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 1952 (age 71)
-- Comedian Dana Carvey in 1955 (age 68)
-- TV personality Andy Cohen in 1968 (age 55)
-- Comedian Jo Koy, born Joseph Herbert, in 1971 (age 52)
-- Comedian Wayne Brady in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Wentworth Miller in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Zachary Quinto in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Dominic Cooper in 1978 (age 45)
-- First South Korean astronaut in space Yi Soyeon in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Justin Long in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Morena Baccarin in 1979 (age 44)
-- Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach in 1980 (age 43)
-- Rapper/actor Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Madison Hu in 2002 (age 21)
-- Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor in 2003 (age 20)