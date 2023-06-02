Trending
June 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 2: Jerry Mathers, Jeremy Ray Taylor

By UPI Staff
Jerry Mathers rides in the IPL 500 Festival Parade on May 25, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The actor turns 75 on June 2. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Jerry Mathers rides in the IPL 500 Festival Parade on May 25, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The actor turns 75 on June 2. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Leo XI in 1535

-- Martha Washington, the first U.S. first lady, in 1731

-- French writer Marquis de Sade in 1740

-- Pope St. Pius X in 1835

-- English novelist Thomas Hardy in 1840

-- English composer Edward Elgar in 1857

-- First lady Helen Taft in 1861

-- Actor/composer Max Showalter in 1917

-- Astronaut Charles "Pete" Conrad in 1930

-- Author Carol Shields in 1935

-- Actor Sally Kellerman in 1937

-- Drummer Charlie Watts 1941

-- Actor Stacy Keach in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Charles Haid in 1943 (age 80)

-- Composer/pianist Marvin Hamlisch in 1945

-- Actor Jerry Mathers in 1948 (age 75)

-- Political commentator Frank Rich in 1949 (age 74)

-- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 1952 (age 71)

-- Comedian Dana Carvey in 1955 (age 68)

-- TV personality Andy Cohen in 1968 (age 55)

-- Comedian Jo Koy, born Joseph Herbert, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Comedian Wayne Brady in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Wentworth Miller in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Zachary Quinto in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Dominic Cooper in 1978 (age 45)

-- First South Korean astronaut in space Yi Soyeon in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Justin Long in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Morena Baccarin in 1979 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper/actor Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Madison Hu in 2002 (age 21)

-- Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor in 2003 (age 20)

