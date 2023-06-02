Famous birthdays for June 2: Jerry Mathers, Jeremy Ray Taylor

1/3

Jerry Mathers rides in the IPL 500 Festival Parade on May 25, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The actor turns 75 on June 2. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

-- Pope Leo XI in 1535

-- Martha Washington, the first U.S. first lady, in 1731

-- French writer Marquis de Sade in 1740

-- Pope St. Pius X in 1835

-- English novelist Thomas Hardy in 1840

-- English composer Edward Elgar in 1857

-- First lady Helen Taft in 1861

-- Actor/composer Max Showalter in 1917

-- Astronaut Charles "Pete" Conrad in 1930

-- Author Carol Shields in 1935

-- Actor Sally Kellerman in 1937

-- Drummer Charlie Watts 1941

-- Actor Stacy Keach in 1941 (age 82)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Charles Haid in 1943 (age 80)

-- Composer/pianist Marvin Hamlisch in 1945

-- Actor Jerry Mathers in 1948 (age 75)

-- Political commentator Frank Rich in 1949 (age 74)

-- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 1952 (age 71)

-- Comedian Dana Carvey in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- TV personality Andy Cohen in 1968 (age 55)

-- Comedian Jo Koy, born Joseph Herbert, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Comedian Wayne Brady in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Wentworth Miller in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Zachary Quinto in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Dominic Cooper in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- First South Korean astronaut in space Yi Soyeon in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Justin Long in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Morena Baccarin in 1979 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper/actor Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Madison Hu in 2002 (age 21)

-- Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor in 2003 (age 20)