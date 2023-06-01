No charges filed against actor Armie Hammer in sex assault case

1/5

Armie Hammer will not face sexual assault charges after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office determined it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt allegations a woman made against him in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has announced it will not charge Call Me By Your Name and Death on the Nile star Armie Hammer with sexual assault after an investigation into allegations a woman made in 2021. The prosecutors said in a statement that they could not prove rape allegations beyond a reasonable doubt because of the "complexity of the relationship" between Hammer and the accuser. Advertisement

Effie, a 24-year-old from Europe, said Hammer, with whom she had an off-on romance, raped her for four hours in Los Angeles on April 24, 2017.

She also accused him of abusing her mentally, physically and emotionally during their relationship, which lasted through 2020.

"I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards," Hammer posted on Instagram Wednesday.

"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."

Hammer exited multiple projects in 2021 after these allegations came to light.

He was also accused of sending graphic messages to women over social media describing his sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

He has denied any wrongdoing.