Famous birthdays for June 1: Heidi Klum, Ronnie Dunn

Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24 in Cannes, France. The model/TV personality turns 50 on June 1. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- Jacques Marquette, Jesuit priest/French explorer of the Mississippi, in 1637

-- Mormon leader Brigham Young in 1801

-- Actor Frank Morgan in 1890

-- Actor Marilyn Monroe in 1926

-- Actor Andy Griffith in 1926

-- Actor Edward Woodward in 1930

-- Singer Pat Boone in 1934 (age 89)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Novelist Colleen McCullough in 1937

-- Actor Morgan Freeman in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Cleavon Little in 1939

-- Actor Rene Auberjonois in 1940

-- Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Brian Cox in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Jonathan Pryce in 1947 (age 76)

-- Musician Ronnie Wood in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Diana Canova in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer Ronnie Dunn in 1953 (age 70)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lisa Hartman Black in 1956 (age 67)

-- Comedian/actor Mark Curry in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Teri Polo in 1969 (age 54)

-- Model Heidi Klum in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Alanis Morissette in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Sarah Wayne Callies in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Amy Schumer in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Brandi Carlile in 1981 (age 42)

-- Comedian Nikki Glaser in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Tom Holland in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Willow Shields in 2000 (age 23)