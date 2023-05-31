Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 31, 2023 / 9:19 AM

Helena Bonham Carter narrates WWII podcast

By Karen Butler
1/5
Helena Bonham Carter is hosting a podcast about World War II for the BBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Helena Bonham Carter is hosting a podcast about World War II for the BBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Harry Potter and The Crown actress Helena Bonham Carter is narrating History's Secret Heroes, a podcast about World War II for BBC Radio 4.

"In each episode of History's Secret Heroes, Helena shines a light on ordinary people with extraordinary stories," the British broadcaster said in a press release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Listeners will hear tales of people like Major Charity Adams, the first African American woman to be an officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, and Bela Hazan, a young Jewish woman who went undercover at the Gestapo headquarters to fight against the Nazis. Other episodes include Virginia Hall, an American woman who helped organize the French resistance, and masterminded one of the war's most successful prison breaks."

Bonham Carter has described both sets of her grandparents as "unconventional war heroes" and explored their contributions in the documentary, My Grandparents' War.

"So I was thrilled to be involved with this fascinating new series and help tell these lesser known, but extraordinary, stories from World War II," she said about History's Secret Heroes.

"The risks these people took and the number of lives they saved was nothing short of heroic and it's a privilege to shine a light on their acts of courage."

Advertisement

Premiering Wednesday, the radio program will also recount the story of Star Trek legend George Takei, who was removed from his family home at the age of five in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack when 120,000 Japanese Americans were interred.

Read More

Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do' Amanda Peet: New 'Fatal Attraction' offers complex characters, not tired tropes 'Walking with Sam': Andrew McCarthy journeys through Spain with his son

Latest Headlines

Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Movies // 58 minutes ago
Brothers take on villains in 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' trailer
May 31 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its animated movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" on Wednesday.
BTS to drop new digital single 'Take Two' next month
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS to drop new digital single 'Take Two' next month
May 31 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars BTS will release a new digital single "Take Two" on June 9 as part of the "BTS Festa" festival.
Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: Intense 'Spider-Man' sequel deepens 'Spider-Verse'
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," in theaters Friday, further develops the multiverse and thematic concepts facing Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey.
'The Mother,' 'FUBAR' top Netflix viewing lists
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Mother,' 'FUBAR' top Netflix viewing lists
May 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez's "The Mother" is the No. 1 movie on Netflix, while Arnold Schwarzenegger's "FUBAR" is the top viewed series on the streaming platform.
BAFTA film awards to be presented on Feb. 18
Movies // 2 hours ago
BAFTA film awards to be presented on Feb. 18
May 31 (UPI) -- Britain's BAFTA Awards for excellence in cinema are to be presented at a London gala on Feb. 18.
Ming-Na Wen gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ming-Na Wen gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
May 31 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen was presented with the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Erykah Badu joins cast of film adaptation of 'Piano Lesson' play
Movies // 3 hours ago
Erykah Badu joins cast of film adaptation of 'Piano Lesson' play
May 31 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning artist Erykah Badu has joined the cast of the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's play, "The Piano Lesson."
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
May 31 (UPI) -- Al Pacino's publicist has confirmed the 83-year-old, Oscar-winning actor is to be a father for the fourth time.
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
TV // 5 hours ago
'Queen of the Universe' judges say singing comes before drag
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- Judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Williams preview Season 2 of "Queen of the Universe," premiering Friday on Paramount+
Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson
May 31 (UPI) -- Football legend Joe Namath turns 80 and actor Lea Thompson turns 62, among the famous birthdays for May 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnant with his fourth child
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after knee replacement surgery
Al Roker returns to 'Today' after knee replacement surgery
Ben Platt shows new engagement ring: 'He proposed back'
Ben Platt shows new engagement ring: 'He proposed back'
Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do'
Philippa Langley on search for Richard III's remains: 'It was the right thing to do'
Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death
Betsy Brandt: 'Saint X' parents never get over daughter's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement