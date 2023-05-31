Famous birthdays for May 31: Joe Namath, Lea Thompson

May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
|Advertisement
May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Genghis Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire, in 1162
-- Poet Walt Whitman in 1819
-- Surgeon William Mayo, founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1819
-- Pope Pius XI in 1857
-- Radio humorist Fred Allen in 1894
-- Clergyman/author Norman Vincent Peale in 1898
-- Actor Don Ameche in 1908
-- Actor Denholm Elliott in 1922
-- Artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923
-- Prince Ranier of Monaco in 1923
-- Actor/director Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 93)
-- Folk singer Peter Yarrow in 1938 (age 85)
-- Country singer Johnny Paycheck in 1938
-- British human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 84)
-- Actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 80)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 80)
-- British rock musician John Bonham in 1948
-- Actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 73)
-- Comedian/actor/writer Chris Elliott in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 62)
-- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 39)
-- Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, born Juaquin James Malphurs, in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Phillipa Soo in 1990 (age 33)
-- Rapper Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 32)
-- Singer Normani Hamilton in 1996 (age 27)