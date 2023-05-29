Advertisement
May 29, 2023 / 6:59 PM

British TikToker 'Mizzy' charged with violating court order against social media posts

By Joe Fisher
A controversial British TikTok star known for crossing boundaries to perform “pranks” has been charged for violating a court order against posting videos of others without their consent. File photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
A controversial British TikTok star known for crossing boundaries to perform "pranks" has been charged for violating a court order against posting videos of others without their consent. File photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- A controversial British TikTok star known for crossing boundaries to perform "pranks" has been charged for violating a court order against posting videos of others without their consent.

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, referred to on TikTok as Mizzy, pleaded guilty in the Thames, England, Magistrates' Court to failing to comply with a community protection notice. He was sentenced to time served, a $247.18 fine, $105.05 victim surcharge and $98.87 additional fee.

O'Garro was issued a criminal behavior order that bars him from trespassing on private property, uploading video content on social media without the consent of others in the videos or attending the Westfield Stratford City shopping center for two years.

Prior to his appearance in court, O'Garro's pranks had included stealing an elderly woman's dog, entering people's homes without their permission and tampering with a train's controls. A stunt that involved him entering a Hackney family's home resulted in the criminal behavior order that was delivered to O'Garro last week.

"There has been extensive and prominent comment on this case in the media, on social media and within our communities," James Conway, detective chief superintendent of the central east command unit, said in a statement.

"I want people to know that we have shared their concern and that my officers have taken swift and robust action. The CBO issued is a powerful measure designed to prevent behavior which has caused alarm and distress to our communities. If the conditions are breached, at any point over the two-year period, a custodial sentence can result."

