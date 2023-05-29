Famous birthdays for May 29: Danny Elfman, Maika Monroe

1/3

Danny Elfman attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15. The composer turns 70 on May 29. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- King Charles II of England in 1630

-- Patriot Patrick Henry in 1736

-- Ebenezer Butterick, inventor of the tissue paper dress pattern, in 1826

-- English novelist G.K. Chesterton in 1874

-- Entertainer Bob Hope in 1903

-- Writer T.H. White in 1906

-- Mountaineer Tenzing Norgay in 1914

-- John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, in 1917

UPI File Photo

-- Physicist Peter Higgs in 1929 (age 94)

-- Actor Anthony Geary in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer Rebbie Jackson in 1950 (age 73)

-- Musician Danny Elfman in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer La Toya Jackson in 1956 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Annette Bening in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Rupert Everett in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Adrian Paul in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Melissa Etheridge in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor/singer Lisa Whelchel in 1963 (age 60)

-- Musician Noel Gallagher in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Laverne Cox in 1972 (age 51)

-- Comedian Daniel Tosh in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Mel B, born Melanie Brown, in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Basketball player Carmelo Anthony in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Noah Reid in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Riley Keough in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Gregg Sulkin in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Maika Monroe in 1993 (age 30)