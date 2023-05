Famous birthdays for May 28: Kylie Minogue, John Fogerty

1/4

-- British statesman William Pitt (the Younger) in 1759

-- All-around athlete Jim Thorpe in 1887

-- British novelist Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, in 1908

-- Blues musician Aaron Thibeaux "T-Bone" Walker in 1910

-- Biologist/politician Barry Commoner in 1917

-- Musician Papa John Creach in 1917

-- Actor Carroll Baker in 1931 (age 92)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry West in 1938 (age 85)

-- Author Maeve Binchy in 1939

-- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 1944 (age 79)

-- Singer Gladys Knight in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Sondra Locke in 1944

-- Musician John Fogerty in 1945 (age 78)

-- Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor James Michael Tyler in 1962

-- Singer Kylie Minogue in 1968 (age 55)

-- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in 1971 (age 52)

-- TV personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Jake Johnson in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Alexa Davalos in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Colbie Caillat in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Carey Mulligan in 1985 (age 38)

-- Wrestler Seth Rollins, born Colby Lopez, in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Cameron Boyce in 1999