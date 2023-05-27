Advertisement
May 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 27: Henry Kissinger, Jack McBrayer

By UPI Staff
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger arrives for a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 20, 2019. He turns 100 on May 27. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger arrives for a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 20, 2019. He turns 100 on May 27. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794

-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818

-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819

-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837

-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894

-- Writer Rachel Carson in 1907

-- Composer Harold Rome in 1908

-- Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911

-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911

-- Golf hall of fame member Sam Snead in 1912

-- Author Herman Wouk in 1915

-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923 (age 100)

-- Writer Harlan Ellison in 1934

-- Jazz musician Ramsey Lewis in 1935

-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936 (age 87)

-- Singer/songwriter Don Williams in 1939

-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 52)

-- Singer Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 1971

-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 50)

-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 48)

-- Rapper Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Ben Feldman in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 24)

