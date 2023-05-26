Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 26, 2023 / 9:46 AM

'Duck Dynasty' alum Sadie Robertson gives birth to second child

By Annie Martin

May 26 (UPI) -- Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson is a mom of two.

The 25-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, daughter Haven, with her husband, Christian Huff, on Monday.

Advertisement

Robertson shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Huff and their baby girl.

"Haven has brought a touch of heaven," Robertson captioned the post.

"may 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment," she added.

Huff responded with heart emojis in the comments, writing, "the sweetest."

Robertson and Huff married in November 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Honey James, in May 2021.

Robertson announced in November 2022 that she was expecting her second child with Huff.

"another little miracle is in motion," she said on Instagram at the time.

Robertson and her family came to fame on the A&E reality series Duck Dynasty, which had an 11-season run from 2012 to 2017. She is the daughter of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson.

Advertisement

Read More

Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie Celine Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour due to health issues Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Celine Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour due to health issues
Music // 1 hour ago
Celine Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour due to health issues
May 26 (UPI) -- Celine Dion once again canceled the U.K. and European leg of her "Courage" world tour amid her struggle with Stiff-person syndrome.
Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie
Music // 1 hour ago
Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie
May 26 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa released a single and music video for the song "Dance the Night" for the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Television Academy cancels Honors event in wake of writer's strike
TV // 1 hour ago
Television Academy cancels Honors event in wake of writer's strike
May 26 (UPI) -- The writer's strike has impacted the Television Academy Honors which has canceled this year's awards.
'Run the World' cast addresses relationships, careers in Season 2
TV // 5 hours ago
'Run the World' cast addresses relationships, careers in Season 2
LOS ANGELES, May 26 (UPI) -- Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid and more stars of "Run the World" preview their developing stories in Season 2, premiering Friday on Starz.
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
TV // 17 hours ago
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
May 25 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday that "Barry" would air at 10:30 p.m. EDT following the 88 minute "Succession" series finale on Sunday.
Kyle Gallner, Holland Roden haunted in 'Mother May I?'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Kyle Gallner, Holland Roden haunted in 'Mother May I?'
May 25 (UPI) -- Dark Sky Films released the trailer for the horror movie "Mother May I?" Thursday. The film starring Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden is in theaters and VOD July 21.
'Walking with Sam': Andrew McCarthy journeys through Spain with his son
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Walking with Sam': Andrew McCarthy journeys through Spain with his son
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Andrew McCarthy says his recent 500-mile trek across Spain strengthened his bond with his 19-year-old son and helped him better understand who he is as a parent.
Stray Kids share '5-Star' highlight medley 'mashup video'
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids share '5-Star' highlight medley 'mashup video'
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its forthcoming album, "5-Star."
Movie review: 'Boogeyman' combines frights, poignancy
Movies // 22 hours ago
Movie review: 'Boogeyman' combines frights, poignancy
LOS ANGELES, May 25 (UPI) -- The upcoming horror movie "The Boogeyman," in theaters June 2, effectively scares the viewer while garnering sympathy for the grieving lead characters.
'Citadel': Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas series renewed for Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'Citadel': Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas series renewed for Season 2
May 25 (UPI) -- "Citadel," an action thriller series produced by the Russo brothers, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement