May 26, 2023 / 10:36 AM

Jana Kramer engaged to Allan Russell after Mike Caussin split

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jana Kramer arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jana Kramer arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Jana Kramer is engaged to be married.

The 39-year-old actress and singer announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Allan Russell, on Thursday after six months of dating.

Kramer showed off her engagement ring in a series of photos on Instagram.

She also shared the news on Thursday's episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, saying Russell proposed on "a really beautiful night" at home with her kids.

"We were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," Kramer said. "And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever. It was like she knew what was happening."

Kramer has two children, daughter Jolie and son Jace, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Kramer and Russell made their relationship Instagram official in January.

Kramer and Caussin split in April 2021 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce that July. The pair were open about Caussin's cheating and sex addiction.

Kramer is known for playing Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill.

