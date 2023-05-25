Trending
Entertainment News
May 25, 2023 / 7:53 AM

Beyoncé says Tina Turner was 'inspiration'

By Tonya Pendleton
Beyoncé arrives at the premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles in July 2019. She remembered "inspiration" Tina Turner in an emotional website post. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beyoncé arrives at the premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles in July 2019. She remembered "inspiration" Tina Turner in an emotional website post. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Beyoncé once performed for a Tina Turner tribute. Now she's paying homage to the late icon in an emotional post on her website.

Referring to her as "my beloved queen" Beyonce wrote:

I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way."

She added, "You are strength and resilience.You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the two performing at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

In 2005, Beyoncé performed in front of Turner at the Kennedy Center Honors, when she was awarded for her lifetime of work both in the duo Ike & Tina Turner and as a solo artist.

During the performance, Beyoncé referenced both her mother, Tina Lawson, and Turner.

"I think of the two Tinas in my life, that's my mother, Tina and of course, the amazing Tina Turner," Beyoncé said before launching into a performance of "Proud Mary."

"I'll never forget the first time I saw you perform. I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous -- and those legs!"

The two shared a stage at the Grammys in 2008, doing Ike & Tina Turner's classic song "Proud Mary," together.

Rock legend Tina Turner dies at 83: a look back

Tina Turner dances onstage during the opening act for a Lionel Ritchie concert in Inglewood, Calif., on July 6, 1984. Turner's album "Private Dancer" was one of the best-selling albums of 1984. Photo by Susan Ragan/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83 Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner MTV VMAs set for Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J.

