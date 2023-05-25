Trending
May 25, 2023 / 9:01 AM

Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum

By Annie Martin
1/5
Khloe Kardashian announced the name of her son with Tristan Thompson in "The Kardashians" Season 3 premiere. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Khloe Kardashian announced the name of her son with Tristan Thompson in "The Kardashians" Season 3 premiere. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian has shared her baby boy's name nearly a year after his birth.

The 38-year-old television personality announced the name of her son with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson in The Kardashians Season 3 premiere, released Wednesday on Hulu.

Kardashian and Thompson named their baby boy Tatum.

"Naming a human is really hard," Kardashian said in the episode.

Kardashian and Thompson also have a 5-year-old daughter, True.

Kardashian confirmed on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April that her son's name begins with a "T."

"He is eight months old, and he is a little chunk," the star said. "He is a quiet baby. He is a happy baby, which is amazing."

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I really did not know what I was going to name him," she added. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first, he didn't have a name."

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed Tatum via surrogate in August 2022.

Kardashian said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in August that she's "done" having kids.

"[I have] one of both and I think I'm good. Shop is closed," she said.

