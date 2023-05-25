Trending
May 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 26: Stevie Nicks, Lenny Kravitz

By UPI Staff
1/2
Inductee Stevie Nicks arrives in the press room at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Barclays Center in New York City on March 29, 2019. The singer turns 75 on May 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Inductee Stevie Nicks arrives in the press room at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Barclays Center in New York City on March 29, 2019. The singer turns 75 on May 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Pope Clement VII in 1478

-- Dancer Isadora Duncan in 1877

-- Entertainer Al Jolson in 1886

-- Photographer Dorothea Lange in 1895

-- Actor John Wayne in 1907

-- Actor Jay Silverheels in 1912

-- Actor Peter Cushing in 1913

-- Singer Peggy Lee in 1920

-- Actor James Arness in 1923

-- Jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Right-to-die advocate Jack Kevorkian in 1928

-- Sportscaster Brent Musburger in 1939 (age 84)

-- Singer Stevie Nicks in 1948 (age 75)

-- Singer Hank Williams Jr. in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Pam Grier in 1949 (age 74)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Actor Philip Michael Thomas in 1949 (age 74)

-- Sally Ride, first U.S. woman in space, in 1951

-- Actor Genie Francis in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait in 1962 (age 61)

-- Musician Lenny Kravitz in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Helena Bonham Carter in 1966 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker/actor Matt Stone in 1971 (age 52)

-- Singer/songwriter Lauryn Hill in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

