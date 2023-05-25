Trending
May 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 25: Mike Myers, Cillian Murphy

By UPI Staff
1/2
Mike Myers arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The actor turns 60 on May 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mike Myers arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The actor turns 60 on May 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson in 1803

-- YMCA leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Mott in 1865

-- Dancer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson in 1878

-- Aircraft designer Igor Sikorsky in 1889

-- Humorist/publisher Bennett Cerf in 1898

-- Actor Claude Akins in 1926

-- Spy novelist Robert Ludlum in 1927

-- Opera singer Beverly Sills, born Belle Miriam Silverman, in 1929

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member K.C. Jones in 1932

-- Canadian writer W.P. Kinsella in 1935

-- Actor Dixie Carter in 1939

-- Actor Ian McKellen in 1939 (age 84)

-- Singer/actor Leslie Uggams in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Jessi Colter in 1943 (age 80)

-- Director/actor/puppeteer Frank Oz, born Richard Frank Oznowicz, in 1944 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Karen Valentine in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Connie Sellecca in 1955 (age 68)

-- Comedian/actor Mike Myers in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Ray Stevenson in 1964

-- Actor Anne Heche in 1969

-- Actor Octavia Spencer in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Cillian Murphy in 1976 (age 47)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Esme Bianco in 1982 (age 41)

-- Wrestler Roman Reigns in 1985 (age 38)

-- Gymnast Aly Raisman in 1994 (age 29)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

