Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83

May 24 (UPI) -- Tina Turner died Wednesday at the age of 83. Turner's official Facebook page made the announcement.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post wrote. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music."

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," Bernard Doherty, her U.K. spokesperson, said per Deadline.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina Turner sang with husband Ike Turner as a duo. Their hits include "River Deep, Mountain High," "Nutbush City Limits" and "It's Gonna Work Out Fine."

After divorcing, Turner fought in court to retain her stage name, Tina Turner. She enjoyed a career as a solo artist with hits "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Simply the Best" and "Private Dancer."

Turner's autobiography, I, Tina, with Kurt Loder, was published in 1986. In it, the performer alleged Ike Turner abused her. The book was the basis of the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do With It, starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne as Tina and Ike.