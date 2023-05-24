Trending
Entertainment News
May 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 24: Alfred Molina, Kristin Scott Thomas

By UPI Staff
1/3
Alfred Molina attends the premiere of "Frozen II" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 7, 2019. The actor turns 70 on May 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alfred Molina attends the premiere of "Frozen II" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 7, 2019. The actor turns 70 on May 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Polish inventor Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1686

-- French journalist/revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat in 1743

-- British Queen Victoria in 1819

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Cardozo in 1870

-- H.B. Reese, inventor of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, in 1879

-- Hostess/party-giver Elsa Maxwell, credited with introducing the "scavenger hunt," in 1883

-- Actor Lilli Palmer in 1914

-- Comedian Tommy Chong in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman, in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Gary Burghoff in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Patti LaBelle, born Patricia Louise Holte, in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor/businesswoman Priscilla Presley in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Jim Broadbent in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Alfred Molina in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer Rosanne Cash in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Kristin Scott Thomas in 1960 (age 63)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
-- Author Michael Chabon in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor John C. Reilly in 1965 (age 58)

-- Soccer player Eric Cantona in 1966 (age 57)

-- Rapper/actor Heavy D, born Dwight Errington Myers, in 1967

-- Actor Brianne Howey in 1989 (age 34)

-- Stock car racer Joey Logano in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Charlie Plummer in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

