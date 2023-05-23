Famous birthdays for May 23: Maxwell, Joan Collins

Maxwell attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. The singer turns 50 on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1707

-- Social reformer Sarah Margaret Fuller in 1810

-- U.S. Army Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who later was a U.S. senator and for whom sideburns were named, in 1824

-- Musician/actor Scatman Crothers in 1910

-- Clarinetist/bandleader Artie Shaw in 1910

-- Abstract expressionist Franz Kline in 1910

-- Singer Helen O'Connell in 1920

-- Singer Rosemary Clooney in 1928

-- Actor Barbara Barrie in 1931 (age 92)

-- Actor Joan Collins in 1933 (age 90)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John Newcombe in 1944 (age 79)

-- Writer Mitch Albom in 1958 (age 65)

-- Comedian Drew Carey in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Melissa McBride in 1965 (age 58)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Voice actor H. Jon Benjamin in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer Maxwell, born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Jewel Kilcher in 1974 (age 49)

-- Jeopardy! champion/host Ken Jennings in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Kelly Monaco in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Richard Ayoade in 1977 (age 46)