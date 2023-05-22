Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 22, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Idris and Sabrina Elba to co-produce 'Paid In Full' music documentary

By Tonya Pendleton
1/6
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. The couple is co-producing a documentary, "Paid in Full" about racism in the music industry. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. The couple is co-producing a documentary, "Paid in Full" about racism in the music industry. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba are co-producing a documentary on racism in the music industry with the CBC and the BBC.

As first reported by Variety, Paid in Full: The Battle for Payback will cover the plight of Black artists who have been exploited and denied royalties and payment for their work. The three-part docuseries is being produced by Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures and Sabrina Elba's Pink Towel.

Advertisement

"Far from being a straight music documentary, this series will explore the music industry within a racial context and reflect the history of exploitation within the industry," says Tanya Shaw, managing director of Zinc Television, another producer on the project. "It will also major in on conversations of structural racism and those who have worked so hard to expose them."

The documentary will discuss the ways that Black music, from jazz to hip-hop has been exploited for profit but that its creators don't always see their fair share of royalties and publishing dollars. Music history is rife with stories of innovative Black artists like Jimi Hendrix, George Clinton and Little Richard being paid little to nothing for work that made others millions.

Advertisement

Idris, who among his many hats as producer, actor, and endorser, is also a deejay likely has a personal stake in the documentary due to his musical interests. He appeared on the Jay-Z album American Gangster in 2007 and has more than 100 music credits.

David Upshal is the showrunner and author and American author and filmmaker MK Asante (Buck, It's Bigger than Hip Hop ) will contribute along with Lawrence Lartey the director of innovation, industry and enterprise at Ravensbourne University in London.

"This is a story that touches all of us," Idris says. "It's about the people who created the soundtracks of our lives in popular music and the pain of their exploitation. It's also about bringing the music industry to account for the injustice inflicted on generations of musical talents who have been deprived of their rightful rewards both financially and in terms of status and respect. At the heart of it is the need to make amends -- granting acknowledgement and paying back what is due."

Read More

Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21 Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese 'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon

Latest Headlines

'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 coming to Starz in September
TV // 2 minutes ago
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 coming to Starz in September
May 22 (UPI) -- Starz shared a teaser and September premiere date for "Power Book IV: Force" starring Joseph Sikora.
Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces 'Brothers Sun' with Michelle Yeoh in Netflix teaser
Entertainment News // 18 minutes ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces 'Brothers Sun' with Michelle Yeoh in Netflix teaser
May 22 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger teased upcoming action projects at Netflix, including "The Brothers Sun" with Michelle Yeoh and "Lift" with Kevin Hart.
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recounts his attack on 'GMA'
Music // 29 minutes ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recounts his attack on 'GMA'
May 22 (UPI) -- Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen appeared on "Good Morning America" after being assaulted in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in March.
Olivia Rodrigo promises new album is 'so close to being done'
Music // 1 hour ago
Olivia Rodrigo promises new album is 'so close to being done'
May 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo gave an update on her forthcoming second album while celebrating the second anniversary of her album "Sour."
Paris Hilton mourns death of 'precious chihuahua' Harajuku
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Paris Hilton mourns death of 'precious chihuahua' Harajuku
May 22 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton paid tribute to her chihuahua Harajuku following the dog's death at age 23.
'Vampire Diaries' actress Claire Holt expecting third child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Vampire Diaries' actress Claire Holt expecting third child
May 22 (UPI) -- Claire Holt, an actress who played Rebekah MIkaelson on "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals," announced her pregnancy at the Cannes Film Festival.
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- While far from the worst of Disney's live-action remakes, "The Little Mermaid," in theaters Friday, fails to capture the magic of the animated classic.
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
TV // 3 hours ago
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
May 22 (UPI) -- Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins Season 21 of 'American Idol.'
Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese
Music // 4 hours ago
Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese
May 22 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters have announced their new drummer, Josh Freese, who will join the band after the death of Taylor Hawkins last year.
David Rasche enjoys 'Succession' end, 'About My Father' premiere
Movies // 7 hours ago
David Rasche enjoys 'Succession' end, 'About My Father' premiere
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- (Note: contains spoilers for 'Succession' Season 4, Ep. 3] "Succession" ensemble star David Rasche discusses the series finale Sunday and the premiere of his new movie, the comedy "About My Father," in theaters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Lance 'Un' Rivera says Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999
Lance 'Un' Rivera says Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement