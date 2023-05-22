Advertisement
May 22, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Paris Hilton mourns death of 'precious chihuahua' Harajuku

By Annie Martin
Paris Hilton paid tribute to her chihuahua Harajuku following the dog's death at age 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Paris Hilton paid tribute to her chihuahua Harajuku following the dog's death at age 23.

May 22 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton is mourning the death of one of her beloved dogs.

The 42-year-old television personality and businesswoman paid tribute to her chihuahua Harajuku Bitch in an Instagram post Monday following the dog's death at age 23.

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments," Hilton wrote. "She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber."

"Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now," she added. "She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

Hilton remembered her pet as "a tiny ball of love" who brightened up her days and shared in her laughter and tears.

"Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love," the star wrote. "You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints of my life will never fade."

"Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen," she said.

Hilton is a well-known animal lover with a fondness for dogs.

Her famous chihuahua Tinkerbell previously died at age 14 in 2015.

In addition to her pets, Hilton is mom to a 4-year-old son, Phoenix Barron, with her husband, Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton arrives at the Emanuel Ungaro Party celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Ungaro Fashions in New York City on September 5, 2001.

