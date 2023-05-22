Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 22, 2023

'Vampire Diaries' actress Claire Holt expecting third child

By Annie Martin
1/2
Claire Holt announced her pregnancy at the Cannes Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Claire Holt announced her pregnancy at the Cannes Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Vampire Diaries actress Claire Holt is going to be a mom of three.

Holt, 33, is expecting her third child with her husband, Andrew Joblon.

The actress announced her pregnancy over the weekend by debuting her baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Holt showed her bump in a light grey Lavin halter dress with a ruffle hemline and a short train.

She also confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "me & no 3."

Holt's former Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Candice King were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"Omg Claire!!!!! YES!!!!!! Congrats," Dobrev wrote.

"Yessss momma!!! Congratulations," King said.

Holt and Joblon married in August 2018 and have two children, son James, 4, and daughter Elle, 2.

Holt shared a video of her kids on Mother's Day that showed them naming her as their favorite parent.

Holt played Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. She also reprised the role as a guest star on the spinoff Legacies.

