May 22, 2023 / 11:52 AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces 'Brothers Sun' with Michelle Yeoh in Netflix teaser

By Annie Martin
Arnold Schwarzenegger teased upcoming action projects at Netflix, including "The Brothers Sun" with Michelle Yeoh and "Lift" with Kevin Hart. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
May 22 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger is teasing new action series and films at Netflix.

Netflix named Schwarzenegger, 75, its "Chief Action Officer" in a new promo released Monday.

In the teaser, Schwarzenegger introduces the series The Brothers Sun starring Michelle Yeoh and the film Lift with Kevin Hart.

The video also features footage of Schwarzenegger's film FUBAR, Extraction 2, Heart of Stone and The Witcher Season 3.

"Nobody knows action like I do, and nobody hits like Netflix," Schwarzenegger says.

The Brothers Sun hails from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. The series stars Yeoh and Justin Chien and takes place in the world of Taipei gangsters.

Lift is an action-comedy heist film that pairs Hart with director F. Gary Gray. The film will premiere Jan. 12, 2024, on Netflix.

Other premiere dates are as follows:

May 25 -- FUBAR

June 16 -- Extraction 2

June 29 -- The Witcher Season 3

Aug. 11 -- Heart of Stone

Netflix released a trailer for FUBAR, a new action-comedy series starring Schwarzenegger, in April.

The streaming service will also release a new docuseries about Schwarzenegger's life and career on June 7.

