May 21, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school

By Karen Butler

May 21 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has graduated from high school.

"I'm so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA," Thompson's mother "Mama" June Shannon captioned a video of Saturday's ceremony.

"AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME."

"To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I'm amazed," Thompson's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird wrote in her own post.

"Amazed at how much you've grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana."

Last month, Thompson posted photos of herself celebrating her senior year.

"I am so proud of myself and how far I have become there were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far but I made it," she wrote.

Thompson is known for her work on the reality TV shows Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot and The Masked Singer.

