Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 21, 2023 / 11:13 AM

Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl

By Karen Butler

May 21 (UPI) -- This weekend's Google Doodle is a colorful game in which users identify axolotls and learn fun facts about this species of salamander that only lives in the water.

Players will learn that these amphibians, who are native to Mexico, do not have eyelids so they sleep with their eyes open, and can breathe in or out of the water.

Advertisement

They also live up to 15 years, never lose their baby larva attributes and can regenerate their limbs.

These animals also have the ability to change their colors to blend into their environments.

Axolotls were placed on the critically endangered species list in 2008.

The Doodle by artist Helen Leroux is intended to celebrate Lake Xochimilco, a natural lake near Mexico City, which is the last remaining native habitat for axolotls in the world. It is also a popular destination for rowing and kayaking.

"The lake was once home to the ancient Aztec civilization during the 15th century, and eventually landowners in the colonial period took over occupation of the lake," Google said on its website Saturday.

"On this day in 1920, the Mexican government returned Lake Xochimilco back to the locals. Lake Xochimilco now serves as a recreational site, cultural attraction, and home to the rare axolotl species," the statement added.

Advertisement

"Due to Lake Xochimilco's unique landscape, local farmers adopted the ancient chinampa farming method, which involves artificial floating gardens. These chinamperos (or farmers) grow hundreds of different aquatic plants, from common vegetables to medicinal herbs, in the nutrient-rich soil."

Read More

Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs Jake McDorman: AI fable 'Mrs. Davis' is a high-wire act of comedy, drama Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos Gemma Whelan: Sarah Collins solves murders, endures misogyny in 'Tower' S2

Latest Headlines

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
May 21 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has graduated from high school.
Famous birthdays for May 21: Mr. T, Lisa Edelstein
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 21: Mr. T, Lisa Edelstein
May 21 (UPI) -- Actor Mr. T turns 71 and actor Lisa Edelstein turns 57, among the famous birthdays for May 21.
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
May 20 (UPI) -- Nikolai Fraiture, the Grammy Award-winning bassist for the Strokes, is battling with his neighbor -- a real estate executive with Cushman & Wakefield -- over a yard placed behind their New York City apartments.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
May 20 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 10th straight week.
Auliʻi Cravalho won't reprise 'Moana' role in live-action remake
Movies // 1 day ago
Auliʻi Cravalho won't reprise 'Moana' role in live-action remake
May 20 (UPI) -- Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced the titular heroine in the 2016 animated blockbuster "Moana," said she will not reprise her role in the upcoming live-action remake.
Famous birthdays for May 20: Busta Rhymes, Jack Gleeson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 20: Busta Rhymes, Jack Gleeson
May 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Busta Rhymes turns 51 and actor Jack Gleeson turns 31, among the famous birthdays for May 20.
Jessie J announces birth of son
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Jessie J announces birth of son
May 19 (UPI) -- British singer Jessie J announced via her social media that she's welcomed a son, after opening up about losing a baby in 2021.
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
TV // 1 day ago
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
NEW YORK, May 19 (UPI) -- Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak say they suspect starring for five seasons in the Prime Video comedy, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," has changed them forever.
Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August
May 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa will perform across North America on their "Synk: Hyper Line" world tour.
Country singer Jimmie Allen apologizes to wife for 'affair'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Country singer Jimmie Allen apologizes to wife for 'affair'
May 19 (UPI) -- Country star Jimmie Allen publicly apologized to his wife for an "affair." The statement comes after his former manager accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Gabrielle Union finds love in an unexpected place in 'The Perfect Find'
Gabrielle Union finds love in an unexpected place in 'The Perfect Find'
'Primo' mixed and matched uncles in cast
'Primo' mixed and matched uncles in cast
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement