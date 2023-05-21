Advertisement
May 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 21: Mr. T, Lisa Edelstein

By UPI Staff
1/2
Mr. T attends the funeral for Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., on March 11, 2016. The actor turns 71 on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mr. T attends the funeral for Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., on March 11, 2016. The actor turns 71 on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- German painter Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain, who launched the Spanish Armada, in 1527

-- English poet and satirist Alexander Pope in 1688

-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799

-- French painter Henri Rousseau in 1844

-- French diplomat/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leon Bourgeois in 1851

-- Architect Marcel Breuer in 1902

-- Composer and barrelhouse piano player Thomas "Fats" Waller in 1904

-- Singer Dennis Day in 1916

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Former baseball manager Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 82)

-- Singer Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 82)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken, D-Minn., in 1951 (age 72)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud, in 1952 (age 71)

-- Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 57)

-- Rapper The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, in 1972

-- TV personality Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Gotye, born Wouter "Wally" De Backer, in 1980 (age 43)

-- British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 16)

