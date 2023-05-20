Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 20: Busta Rhymes, Jack Gleeson

By UPI Staff
Busta Rhymes performs at the KAYA music fest at Bayfront park in Miami on April 20, 2019. The rapper turns 51 on May 20. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Busta Rhymes performs at the KAYA music fest at Bayfront park in Miami on April 20, 2019. The rapper turns 51 on May 20. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759

-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768

-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799

-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806

-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851

-- Actor James Stewart in 1908

-- Israeli leader Moshe Dayan in 1915

-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919

-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 87)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940

-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Joe Cocker in 1944

-- Singer/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 77)

-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 64)

-- Musician Israel Kamakawiwoʻole in 1959

-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 63)

-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

