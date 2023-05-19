Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 19, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Megan Fox, Martha Stewart attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch

By Annie Martin
1/6
Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Megan Fox and Martha Stewart walked the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch.

Fox, Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader, who were announced this week as the 2023 cover models, attended the issue's release party Thursday in New York City.

Advertisement

Fox, 37, an actress known for the Transformers film series, wore a black gown with a sheer midriff. Her fiancé, singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, joined her on the red carpet.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said appearing on the cover of the SI Swimsuit issue was a longtime goal.

"I think it was probably too high of an aim when I was little to think of that," she said. "But I think just realizing, 'Wow, I've been doing this a long time. What would be really -- what's a bucket list goal? Like, as someone who's been in this industry for so long, and being on Sports Illustrated was definitely one of those."

Stewart, 81, a lifestyle guru, and Petras, 30, a singer-songwriter, posed for photos together on the red carpet. Stewart wore a gold gown with sequin detail, while Petras sported a strapless dress with a beach scene print.

Advertisement

Stewart is the oldest cover model in SI Swimsuit issue history. She reacted to criticism of her cover in an interview with Variety this week, denying that her photos were "over-retouched" or the result of plastic surgery.

"They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing," Stewart said.

"I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever," she added.

Nader, 26, a model, wore a blue dress to the release party.

"There is no theme [to this year's issue] -- rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally," SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day previously said. "But the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don't share common traits. They're constantly evolving."

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox attend SI's swimsuit issue launch party

Martha Stewart arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue release party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 18, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue Ireland Baldwin gives birth to first child Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
Music // 22 minutes ago
Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
May 19 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson released a single and music video for "Favorite Kind of High," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Sean Penn supports writers' strike during Cannes movie premiere
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sean Penn supports writers' strike during Cannes movie premiere
May 19 (UPI) -- Sean Penn weighed in on the U.S. writers' strike from the Cannes Film Festival, where he premiered his new film "Black Flies."
Ireland Baldwin gives birth to first child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ireland Baldwin gives birth to first child
May 19 (UPI) -- Ireland Baldwin, a model and the daughter of Alec Baldwin, welcomed her first child, daughter Holland, with her boyfriend, RAC.
Gabrielle Union finds love in an unexpected place in 'The Perfect Find'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Gabrielle Union finds love in an unexpected place in 'The Perfect Find'
May 19 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union, Gina Torres and Keith Powers star in 'The Perfect Find,' a movie about an aging magazine editor looking for a career boost and love. It comes to Netflix in June. Watch the trailer.
'Primo' mixed and matched uncles in cast
TV // 5 hours ago
'Primo' mixed and matched uncles in cast
LOS ANGELES, May 19 (UPI) -- Johnny Rey Diaz, Jonathan Medina, Henri Esteve, Carlos Santos and Efrain Villa play a family of uncles on "Primo," premiering Friday on Freevee, but some were originally considered for different characters.
Famous birthdays for May 19: Sam Smith, Rebecca Hall
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 19: Sam Smith, Rebecca Hall
May 19 (UPI) -- Singer Sam Smith turns 30 and actor Rebecca Hall turns 40, among the famous birthdays for May 19.
Harrison Ford: 'Preparation was not really necessary' for final 'Indiana Jones'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Harrison Ford: 'Preparation was not really necessary' for final 'Indiana Jones'
May 18 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm released a new featurette with Harrison Ford and director James Mangold discussing "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
May 18 (UPI) -- "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett was on tour when he had to reschedule shows due to a hospitalization to address "immediate issues."
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
TV // 20 hours ago
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
May 18 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date for its "Futurama" revival along with a teaser video.
Sophie Turner in production on jewel thief drama for the CW
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Sophie Turner in production on jewel thief drama for the CW
May 18 (UPI) -- Former "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is currently working on a role as a famed British jewel thief in a show for the CW.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, cancels upcoming shows
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
WWE star Billy Graham dies at 79
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
Halle Bailey talks about representation in the 'The Little Mermaid' on 'GMA'
Halle Bailey talks about representation in the 'The Little Mermaid' on 'GMA'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement