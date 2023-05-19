Trending
May 19, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Ireland Baldwin gives birth to first child

By Annie Martin
Ireland Baldwin welcomed her first child, daughter Holland, with her boyfriend, RAC. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Ireland Baldwin welcomed her first child, daughter Holland, with her boyfriend, RAC. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Ireland Baldwin is a new mom.

Baldwin, a model and the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend, musician RAC, born André Allen Anjos.

Baldwin, 27, shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with RAC and their baby girl, Holland.

"holland," she captioned the post.

Baldwin's uncle Billy Baldwin, model Hailey Bieber and actress Rumer Willis reacted in the comments.

"Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland. We love you," Billy Baldwin wrote.

"Omg omg hi sweet girl we can't wait to squeeze you," Willis said.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, celebrated the birth with a photo featuring their seven children together on Hilaria Baldwin's account.

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!! Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love so very much!" Hilaria Baldwin wrote.

"Miracle," Alec Baldwin added in the comments.

Baldwin had announced her pregnancy with a picture of a sonogram in December 2022.

