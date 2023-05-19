Trending
May 19, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 19: Sam Smith, Rebecca Hall

By UPI Staff
1/2
Sam Smith attends the premiere of "Judy" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 19, 2019. The singer turns 31 on May 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sam Smith attends the premiere of "Judy" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 19, 2019. The singer turns 31 on May 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Pope Innocent XI in 1611

-- Philanthropist Johns Hopkins in 1795

-- American-born Nancy Astor, the first female member of the British Parliament, in 1879

-- Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in 1881

-- Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh in 1890

-- Black Muslim leader Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, in 1925

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Cambodian dictator Pol Pot in 1925

-- Playwright Lorraine Hansberry in 1930

-- Journalist Jim Lehrer in 1934

-- Actor/TV talk show host David Hartman in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor James Fox in 1939 (age 84)

-- Author Nora Ephron in 1941

-- Actor Peter Mayhew in 1944

-- British rock star Pete Townshend in 1945 (age 78)

-- Wrestler/actor Andre the Giant, born André René Roussimoff, in 1946

-- Jamaican actor/model/singer Grace Jones in 1948 (age 75)

-- Archie Manning, member of the College Football Hall of Fame and father of two star NFL quarterbacks, in 1949 (age 74)

-- Rock musician Joey Ramone in 1951

-- Actor Rebecca Hall in 1982 (age 41)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Comedian Michael Che in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Lily Cole in 1987 (age 36)

-- Disability justice activist Stacey Park Milbern in 1987

-- Singer/songwriter Sam Smith in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Eleanor Tomlinson in 1992 (age 31)

-- TV personality/singer JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa, in 2003 (20)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

