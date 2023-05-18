Sophie Turner in production on jewel thief drama for the CW

1/5

Sophie Turner arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. Turner is shooting a new six-part series called "Joan" for the CW. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner is currently best known for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones but she's moved on from that iconic character. She's in the United Kingdom shooting a new show Joan for the CW, where she's playing British jewel thief Joan Hannington. The show was announced last year. Advertisement

Hannington was known as the Godmother. The six-part series set in the '80s is based on Hanningan's 2004 memoir I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief. After her second marriage to antique dealer/professional thief Bennie Hannington (who becomes 'Boisie' in the TV version), the two ultimately stole thousands of British pounds in diamonds and other precious items.

While she and Hannington lived the high life traveling internationally and amassing luxury cars and designer clothes, she ultimately lost both her firstborn child in a custody battle, then her husband when Hannington was killed in an explosion.

Joan takes some liberties with Hannington's real-life story but the CW version is set in the '80s during the couple's heyday.

"I'm so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington's fascinating life story to screen in Joan," Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, said in a statement in 2022. "She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname 'The Godmother."

Anne Symons is writing the series with Richard Laxton directing.

Turner co-stars with Fear the Walking Dead's Frank Dillane as Boisie. Kirsty J. Curtis (Match Not Found) plays Joan's sister, Nancy. Gershwyn Eustache Jr. (I May Destroy You) is Albie, an old friend of Boises.'

The CW also announced a spinoff for the canceled TNT show The Librarians. The new show, which comes five years after the original ended, returns Dean Devlin as showrunner and executive producer and is called The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

The original Librarians included Noah Wylie, Rebecca Romijn, and John Larrouquette as a group entrusted to a 'library' full of fantastical items that could be used for harm or good. This time, a librarian from the past will get stuck in the present, with his castle now transformed into a museum. While there, he unwittingly releases magic across the world and needs a new group to help him manage it.

No word yet on casting.