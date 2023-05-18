Famous birthdays for May 18: Reggie Jackson, Ai Weiwei

May 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Persian poet Omar Khayyam in 1048
-- Russian Czar Nicholas II in 1868
-- English philosopher/mathematician Bertrand Russell in 1872
-- Film director Frank Capra in 1897
-- Blues singer Big Joe Turner in 1911
-- Singer Perry Como in 1912
-- Director/screenwriter Richard Brooks in 1912
-- British ballet star Margot Fonteyn in 1919
-- Pope John Paul II, born Karol Wojtyla, in 1920
-- Actor Robert Morse in 1931
-- Mad magazine cartoonist Don Martin in 1931
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Brooks Robinson in 1937 (age 86)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Reggie Jackson in 1946 (age 77)
-- British rock keyboardist Rick Wakeman in 1949 (age 74)
-- Country singer George Strait in 1952 (age 71)
-- Actor Chow Yun-Fat in 1955 (age 68)
-- Artist Ai Weiwei in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Tina Fey in 1970 (age 53)
-- Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Violett Beane in 1996 (age 27)
-- Russian Olympic gold medal figure skater Alina Zagitova 2002 (age 21)