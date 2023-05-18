Trending
May 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 18: Reggie Jackson, Ai Weiwei

By UPI Staff
Reggie Jackson smiles as he signs autographs at the Safe at Home shop near Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on September 7, 2021. The baseball star turns 77 on May 18. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Reggie Jackson smiles as he signs autographs at the Safe at Home shop near Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on September 7, 2021. The baseball star turns 77 on May 18. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

May 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Persian poet Omar Khayyam in 1048

-- Russian Czar Nicholas II in 1868

-- English philosopher/mathematician Bertrand Russell in 1872

-- Film director Frank Capra in 1897

-- Blues singer Big Joe Turner in 1911

-- Singer Perry Como in 1912

File Photo by Ron Bennett/UPI

-- Director/screenwriter Richard Brooks in 1912

-- British ballet star Margot Fonteyn in 1919

-- Pope John Paul II, born Karol Wojtyla, in 1920

-- Actor Robert Morse in 1931

-- Mad magazine cartoonist Don Martin in 1931

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Brooks Robinson in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Reggie Jackson in 1946 (age 77)

-- British rock keyboardist Rick Wakeman in 1949 (age 74)

-- Country singer George Strait in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Chow Yun-Fat in 1955 (age 68)

-- Artist Ai Weiwei in 1957 (age 66)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tina Fey in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Violett Beane in 1996 (age 27)

-- Russian Olympic gold medal figure skater Alina Zagitova 2002 (age 21)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

