Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles in November 2022. The couple says they've broken up. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Grammy and Oscar-winning singer Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford have broken up. But the former couple say they're not on bad terms. Advertisement

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," Eilish and Rutherford's reps told Entertainment Tonight and CNN. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

One of the couple's social media highlights was their 2022 debut together on the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film gala, where they wore matching Gucci outfits and were draped in a Gucci blanket. A post on her page drew 7.5M likes.

Eilish shared photos of Rutherford's tattooed hand and family on Easter. That post generated 12M likes.

It is believe they've been dating since at least October of last year when paparazzi cameras pictures them kissing at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Eilish turned 21 in December and Rutherford is a decade older. Her brother and producer, Finneas, defended the couple on TikTok when a commenter criticized it.

"I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions," he posted in response.

Despite the age difference and the social media response, Eilish said she was happy to be dating who she said she'd always found attractive.

"I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me," she told Vanity Fair in November just after the relationship went public. "It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it."

She added, "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this. I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest [expletive] alive, but pulled his ass!"

Eilish's last album, Happier than Ever, was released in 2021. In 2022, she and her brother won an Oscar for "No Time to Die" the theme song from the James Bond film of the same name.

