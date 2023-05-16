Famous birthdays for May 16: Tori Spelling, Pierce Brosnan

May 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- William Seward, U.S. secretary of state whose purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million was called "Seward's Folly," in 1801
-- Banker Levi Morton, U.S. vice president under Benjamin Harrison, in 1824
-- Serial killer H. H. Holmes in 1861
-- Actor Henry Fonda in 1905
-- Author Louis "Studs" Terkel in 1912
-- Entertainer Liberace, born Władziu Valentino Liberace, in 1919
-- New York Yankees player/Manager Billy Martin in 1928
-- Actor Danny Trejo in 1944 (age 79)
-- Actor Pierce Brosnan in 1953 (age 70)
-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Debra Winger in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Mare Winningham in 1959 (age 64)
-- Rocker Krist Novoselic in 1965 (age 58)
-- Singer Janet Jackson in 1966 (age 57)
-- Singer Ralph Edward Tresvant Jr. in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Tracey Gold in 1969 (age 54)
-- Political commentator Tucker Carlson in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor David Boreanaz in 1969 (age 54)
-- Former tennis player Gabriela Sabatini in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor/stunt performer Jason "Wee Man" Acuna in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Tori Spelling in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Joseph Morgan in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor/model Megan Fox in 1986 (age 37)
-- Model Behati Prinsloo in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 1990 (age 33)
-- Figure skater Ashley Wagner in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Miles Heizer in 1994 (age 29)