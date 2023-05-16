Trending
May 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated at 9:09 AM

Famous birthdays for May 16: Tori Spelling, Pierce Brosnan

By UPI Staff
Tori Spelling arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The actor turns 50 on May 16. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Tori Spelling arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The actor turns 50 on May 16. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Seward, U.S. secretary of state whose purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million was called "Seward's Folly," in 1801

-- Banker Levi Morton, U.S. vice president under Benjamin Harrison, in 1824

-- Serial killer H. H. Holmes in 1861

-- Actor Henry Fonda in 1905

-- Author Louis "Studs" Terkel in 1912

-- Entertainer Liberace, born Władziu Valentino Liberace, in 1919

-- New York Yankees player/Manager Billy Martin in 1928

-- Actor Danny Trejo in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Pierce Brosnan in 1953 (age 70)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Debra Winger in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Mare Winningham in 1959 (age 64)

-- Rocker Krist Novoselic in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Janet Jackson in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer Ralph Edward Tresvant Jr. in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Tracey Gold in 1969 (age 54)

-- Political commentator Tucker Carlson in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor David Boreanaz in 1969 (age 54)

-- Former tennis player Gabriela Sabatini in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor/stunt performer Jason "Wee Man" Acuna in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Tori Spelling in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Joseph Morgan in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor/model Megan Fox in 1986 (age 37)

-- Model Behati Prinsloo in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 1990 (age 33)

-- Figure skater Ashley Wagner in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Miles Heizer in 1994 (age 29)

